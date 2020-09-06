Police bring charge of negligence, lodge murder case

Police have brought charges of negligence against unknown people and filed a murder case in connection with the explosion at the mosque in Paschim Talla of Narayanganj on Sunday.

Fatulla Model police station sub-inspector (SI) Humayun Kabir filed the lawsuit.

Confirming this to Prothom Alo, Fatulla Model police station officer-in-charge Aslam Hossain said a murder case has been filed on charges of negligence regarding the explosion at the Baitus Salam Jam-e-Masjid. The investigation is going on. Legal actions would be taken against those who would be found responsible for the incident, he added.