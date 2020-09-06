Police bring charge of negligence, lodge murder case

Police have brought charges of negligence against unknown people and filed a murder case in connection with the explosion at the mosque in Paschim Talla of Narayanganj on Sunday.
Fatulla Model police station sub-inspector (SI) Humayun Kabir filed the lawsuit.
Confirming this to Prothom Alo, Fatulla Model police station officer-in-charge Aslam Hossain said a murder case has been filed on charges of negligence regarding the explosion at the Baitus Salam Jam-e-Masjid. The investigation is going on. Legal actions would be taken against those who would be found responsible for the incident, he added.
OC Aslam Hossain further said that 50 worshippers were injured in the blast at the Baitus Salat Jam-e-Masjid in Paschim Talla area, Narayanganj on Friday night. Twenty-three people, including a child died as of Sunday noon in the incident. Another critically injured 14 burn victims are under treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.
The case statement also said the fire originated because of the negligence of mosque committee, Titas Gas authorities, and companies involved with power distribution and building construction, he said.
Unknown people were made accused in the case on charge of this negligence, the OC added.
There was a huge explosion at the mosque around 8:30 on Friday night at Baitus Salat Jam-e-Masjid in Paschim Talla area in Narayanganj, injuring around 50 people and scorching six air-conditioners, tiles, sliding glass doors, windows, electric fans and panels.
Among the injured, 37 were admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the DMCH.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina directed the authorities concerned to ensure the best treatment for the patients who suffered burn injuries in the explosion at the Narayanganj mosque.
Fire service department and police primarily suspect the explosion could be due to leakage in gas pipeline and electric short circuit.
Abdullah Arefin, deputy assistant director of Narayanganj Fire Service, said that there was a leakage in the gas line in front of the mosque. It is suspected that the explosion was caused by a spark when someone pressed the electrical switch.
Fire service and civil defence, district administration, Titas Gas, DPDC and Narayanganj City Corporation have formed five different committees to investigate into the incident. All the committees have started their work.