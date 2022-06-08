Police file case against eight ‘unknown’ people

Ashraf Siddiqui, sub-inspector at Sitakunda police station, filed the case, bringing allegation of negligence against the persons, said its officer-in-charge (OC) Abul Kalam Azad.
The OC also said that they have initiated the investigation process, but are yet to arrest anyone in the case.
The container depot caught fire around 9:15pm on Saturday, followed by numerous explosions in the chemical-filled containers. A total of 44 people, including nine firemen, have so far lost their lives in the incident while more than 200 sustained injuries.