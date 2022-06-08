Local News

Chattogram depot fire

Police file case against eight ‘unknown’ people

Sitakunda, Chattogram
Smoke billows following the massive explosion and outbreak of fire at the BM Container depot in Sonaichhari union of Chattogram’s Sitakundu Upazila on 4 June 2022. Picture was taken on 5 June 2022.
Police have filed a case against eight unnamed individuals over the fire and subsequent explosions that took place at BM Container Depot in Chattogram’s Sitakunda.

Ashraf Siddiqui, sub-inspector at Sitakunda police station, filed the case, bringing allegation of negligence against the persons, said its officer-in-charge (OC) Abul Kalam Azad.

The OC also said that they have initiated the investigation process, but are yet to arrest anyone in the case.

The container depot caught fire around 9:15pm on Saturday, followed by numerous explosions in the chemical-filled containers. A total of 44 people, including nine firemen, have so far lost their lives in the incident while more than 200 sustained injuries.

