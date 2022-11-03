Barguna transport owners threaten strike, police raiding BNP men houses

Barguna district bus owners group has threatened to enforce a two-day long transport strike from Friday ahead of the BNP rally in Barishal to press home their two-point demand.

The mass rally of BNP in Barishal will be held on Saturday.

The group president Golam Mustafa on Thursday afternoon confirmed the matter.

He said they submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner on Thursday to stop the movement of three wheelers on Barguna-Barishal regional highway as well as roads across Barguna.