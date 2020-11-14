Prisoner found dead in Barishal jail

A prisoner was found dead at the washroom of Barishal Central Jail hospital early Saturday, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Hanif Khalifa, 40, of Madhukhati in Bakerganj upazila.
Proshanto Kumar Banik, jail super of Barishal Central Jail, said Hanif used to live at Kashimpur in Barisal city with his family.
Advertisement
On 1 October, Hanif was sent to jail in a case filed on allegation of raping his speech impaired daughter, the jail super said.
The jail authorities found the hanging body of Hanif from the washroom of the hospital early Saturday, he added.
The body was sent to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital, Barishal for autopsy.