Prisoner found dead in Barishal jail

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

A prisoner was found dead at the washroom of Barishal Central Jail hospital early Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Hanif Khalifa, 40, of Madhukhati in Bakerganj upazila.

Proshanto Kumar Banik, jail super of Barishal Central Jail, said Hanif used to live at Kashimpur in Barisal city with his family.

Advertisement

On 1 October, Hanif was sent to jail in a case filed on allegation of raping his speech impaired daughter, the jail super said.

The jail authorities found the hanging body of Hanif from the washroom of the hospital early Saturday, he added.

The body was sent to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital, Barishal for autopsy.

More News

Suspected yaba trader killed in reported gunfight with BGB

Suspected yaba trader killed in reported gunfight with BGB

No evidence of disrespecting Quran in Lalmonirhat: Probe body

No evidence of disrespecting Quran in Lalmonirhat: Probe body

KPCL engineer ‘commits suicide’ in Khulna

KPCL engineer ‘commits suicide’ in Khulna

8 people fined Tk 6,500 for not wearing mask in Khulna

People fined for not wearing masks in Meherpur