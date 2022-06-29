Protests continue with 6-point demand

Meanwhile, police have arrested father of the prime accused, a student of the college, from Kumarkhali of Kushtia on Tuesday night. However, the prime accused is on the run.
A six-point demand has been placed from the protest rally. These are: arrest of the prime accused within 48 hours and the unnamed accused, bringing the prime accused’s family members to book, compensating the deceased teacher’s family, enacting a law to eradicate discrimination between local and outsider students, and taking effective steps to control the teen gangs and teen offences.
Addressing the protest rally, Munni Akter, a class-12 student of the college, said the killer did not grow within a day. Such an incident would not have happened had the killer’s family taken good care of him. Even, they did not feel to express sympathy to the deceased teacher; rather they condoned their son’s crime, wrongdoings.
Hazrat Ali, president of the school managing committee and uncle of the prime accused, also attended the protest rally. He said it is a matter of sorrow. The offender must face music irrespective of his identity.
"I had a conversation with the brother of the deceased teacher and assured him of all necessary assistance," Hazrat told the participants.
Principal of the college, Md Sayful Islam, demanded an exemplary punishment to the killer so that no one dares to repeat such incidents in the future.
On Saturday, Utpal Kumar, a lecturer of the humanities department of Hazi Yunus Ali School and College, suffered critical injuries after a student beat him up with a cricket stump in the college campus following previous enmity.
He was rescued and admitted to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar immediately.
Utpal breathed his last while undergoing treatment around 6:00am on Monday. The accused student remained absconding since the incident.