Activities-banned Sramik League leader, nephew shot dead in Pabna

Miscreants gunned down two people, including a leader of the Jatiya Sramik League, whose activities now banned, at Pushpapara cattle market in Ataikula upazila of Pabna Sadar on Thursday evening.

The deceased were Abdus Salam (56), convener of the Pabna Sadar upazila unit of the Jatiya Sramik League, and Ripon Hossain (35), his cousin's son and president of the Ataikula union unit of the Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal.