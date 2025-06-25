Mob beats man, son, hands over to police for ‘hurting religious sentiment’, OC makes controversial statement

A mob gathered in Sadar upazila of Lalmonirhat and beat up a barber and his son on allegations of hurting religious sentiment and then handed over to the police on Monday.

Following the incident, remarks made by the Sadar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mohammad Nurun Nabi in front of the public sparked criticism.

A group of people formed a mob and caused a commotion at the barber shop of Paresh Chandra Shil, 69, and his son Bishnu Chandra Shil, 35, at Hanif Paglar intersection in the town on Sunday afternoon.

They accused the father and son of hurting the religious sentiment and physically assaulted them.

A video circulating on social media shows the mob attacking the two. Later, a team from the Sadar police station rescued them from the mob and took them to the station.