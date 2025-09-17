Hilsa season nearing its end, yet prices remain out of reach

Day labourer Abul Kalam had been waiting in hope that prices would drop toward the end of the season when supply typically increases. He planned to buy hilsa fish — not a large one, but maybe a couple of small to medium-sized ones — to share with his wife and children. But that hope was not fulfilled, and now he doubts it ever will be.

Last Sunday night at Choumatha Bazar in Barishal city, Kalam kept glancing at the hilsa baskets — sometimes at the buyers, sometimes at the sellers — and then walked on, casting helpless eyes at the fish.

When approached, he let out a deep sigh and said, "How can I afford it? Even jatka (young hilsa) costs Tk 1,200. The big ones—I can't even touch them. I know I can’t buy, so I just came to look at them one last time."