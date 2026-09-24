From fish trading to mugging, Saddam goes out with knife at dawn

A video of a rickshaw passenger being stopped, mugged and stabbed in Chattogram has recently circulated on social media. Later, Members of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police’s (CMP)Detective Branch arrested certain Saddam Hossain in connection with the incident. Police officials said Saddam used to run a fish business. However, he later gave up the business and became involved in mugging to arrange money for gambling and drugs.

Saddam Hossain lives in the Shikalbaha area under Karnaphuli police station. He was arrested from his home last Sunday by the city DB police. Saddam Hossain has 10 mugging cases against him in different police stations in the city.

Police said Saddam is now a professional mugger. He sleeps during the day. Before dawn, he goes out with a knife to commit muggings. His targets are mobile phones and necklaces. If anyone refuses to hand these over, Saddam immediately stabs them. After the mugging, he quickly flees in a CNG-run auto-rickshaw or a battery-powered rickshaw.