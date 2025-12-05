Election by 15 Feb, no force can stop it: CA’s press secretary

Commenting on the ongoing political discussion around the so-called ‘minus four formula’, the press secretary said that those who are talking about the minus four formula come from the very group that was allied with dictatorship. The government has never spoken of any minus-four proposal. The person who was removed was removed because of crimes warranting elimination.

Prior to this, Shafiqul Alam inaugurated the inter-college football tournament in Magura.

Organised by the Directorate of Sports, with assistance from the Magura district administration and the Magura district sports office, the tournament is being held at the Magura Government High School ground with the participation of nine teams.