Election by 15 Feb, no force can stop it: CA’s press secretary
Chief advisor’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam on Friday said that the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (parliamentary election) will be held within the stipulated time and that there is no force capable of preventing it.
He made this remark while replying to queries from journalists after inaugurating an inter-college football tournament at the Magura Government High School playground today.
Shafiqul Alam further said that the election will definitely be held by 15 February; no force can obstruct it. A fair and proper election will be held this time with the participation of all parties.
Regarding the participation of the Jatiya Party (JaPa) in the election, the chief adviser’s press secretary said, “Our position on the Jatiya Party is clear. If they want to contest the election, that is their own decision. But history will say that the Jatiya Party was a frighteningly close accomplice of dictatorship. Whatever wrongdoing the Awami League committed, it did so with the support of the Jatiya Party.”
Commenting on the ongoing political discussion around the so-called ‘minus four formula’, the press secretary said that those who are talking about the minus four formula come from the very group that was allied with dictatorship. The government has never spoken of any minus-four proposal. The person who was removed was removed because of crimes warranting elimination.
Prior to this, Shafiqul Alam inaugurated the inter-college football tournament in Magura.
Organised by the Directorate of Sports, with assistance from the Magura district administration and the Magura district sports office, the tournament is being held at the Magura Government High School ground with the participation of nine teams.