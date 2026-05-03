BNP men lay siege to police station following detention of a party leader, bus terminal shut down in Cumilla

Police on Sunday detained Rezaul Kaiyum, president of the ruling BNP’s (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) Adarsha Sadar upazila unit in Cumilla. In protest, party leaders, activists, and supporters have surrounded Cumilla Kotwali Model police station.

At the same time, drivers and workers from various transport services have blockaded the Shashongacha bus terminal, halting bus operations from the terminal.

The BNP leader was detained from his residence in the Shashongacha area of Cumilla town by members of Kotwali Model police station and the Detective Branch (DB) of district police around 12:00 noon today. Rezaul Kaiyum is a former joint convener of the BNP’s Cumilla South district unit.

While police have confirmed the detention, they have not disclosed the exact reason.

However, speaking on condition of anonymity, a law enforcement source told Prothom Alo that he was detained on instructions from higher authorities in the government. He is accused of controlling extortion at the Shashongacha bus terminal, one of the largest in Cumilla. His residence is located near the terminal.