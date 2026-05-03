BNP men lay siege to police station following detention of a party leader, bus terminal shut down in Cumilla
Police on Sunday detained Rezaul Kaiyum, president of the ruling BNP’s (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) Adarsha Sadar upazila unit in Cumilla. In protest, party leaders, activists, and supporters have surrounded Cumilla Kotwali Model police station.
At the same time, drivers and workers from various transport services have blockaded the Shashongacha bus terminal, halting bus operations from the terminal.
The BNP leader was detained from his residence in the Shashongacha area of Cumilla town by members of Kotwali Model police station and the Detective Branch (DB) of district police around 12:00 noon today. Rezaul Kaiyum is a former joint convener of the BNP’s Cumilla South district unit.
While police have confirmed the detention, they have not disclosed the exact reason.
However, speaking on condition of anonymity, a law enforcement source told Prothom Alo that he was detained on instructions from higher authorities in the government. He is accused of controlling extortion at the Shashongacha bus terminal, one of the largest in Cumilla. His residence is located near the terminal.
Following his detention, transport drivers and workers blocked the Shashongacha bus terminal. Bus services from the terminal have remained suspended since then.
Around 12:30 pm on Sunday, more than a hundred leaders and activists were seen surrounding the Kotwali police station premises. Many of them were transport workers. They were chanting slogans. The main gate of the station has been effectively blocked by the protesters. Additional police have been deployed outside.
Kotwali Model police station officer-in-charge Touhidul Anwar was seen trying to bring the situation under control, but the agitated protesters were not heeding police instructions. They remain firm in their demand to secure the release of the BNP leader. Protests by leaders, activists, and supporters continued until at least 2:30 pm.
When contacted, OC Touhidul Anwar told Prothom Alo, “Rezaul Kaiyum has been brought to the station for questioning on the instructions of senior officials. They can better explain the reasons for his detention. He has not yet been formally shown as arrested. Some people have gathered in front of the station, and we are trying to calm them.”
Repeated attempts to reach district police Superintendent Anisuzzaman by phone were unsuccessful.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Saiful Mallick is also present inside the Kotwali police station.
“We have detained him for questioning on certain matters. Details will be provided later,” he said.