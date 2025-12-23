Five killed in clash, gunfight in Noakhali

Five people have been killed in clashes and gunfire between two rival groups over control and dominance related to the grabbing of a char in Hatiya, an island upazila of Noakhali.

At least 10 others were injured in the incident, which took place on Tuesday morning on Jaglar Char, adjacent to wards 7 and 8 of Sukhchar union in the upazila.

Police have confirmed the name of one of the deceased as Alauddin. The identities of the others have not yet been confirmed. Alauddin was taken to the 250-bed Noakhali General Hospital in the afternoon, where the on-duty physician declared him dead. The bodies of the remaining four victims were reportedly lying on Jaglar Char until the evening. Police are present at the scene to recover the bodies.