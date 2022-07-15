Woman tied with tree, tortured over land dispute

A woman was allegedly tied to a tree and tortured by her relatives over land dispute at Koira in Khulna.

Later, police rescued the victim after receiving an emergency call on 999. The incident took place on 11 July.

There is an allegation that Maheshwaripur union parishad chairman Shanewaz Shikari in association with police is trying to negotiate the matter. Both parties will go to Koira police station on Saturday.