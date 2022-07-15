Woman tied with tree, tortured over land dispute

Presently, the woman is undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital. There are injury marks on different parts of her body. She is still not able to speak properly.
Husband of the woman claimed his wife regained consciousness a day after she was beaten up, but it was lasting 10 to 15 minutes. Whenever she recovered senses, she repeatedly said 'don't beat me up'.
The husband said the victim hasn't been able to have anything since the incident. She threw up while trying to eat on Thursday. The physicians conducted a CT scan as she sustained injury in head.
Intern physician of the hospital Tareq Ahmed told Prothom Alo on Friday that the patient's condition is relatively well. She is now out of danger as the CT scan report is good.
Locals said there is a dispute over family property between the victim’s father and uncles. Presently, a case over the conflict is under trial in the court.
They said on 11 July, a group of people, including her (victim) uncles and cousins, came to the land of her father to construct a house. Then the woman barred them from doing so, which made them angry. They tied her with a tree and beat up mercilessly for an hour.
Later police rescued her from the spot around 10:30am and took to Koira upazila health complex. She was referred to Khulna Medical College Hospital as her condition deteriorated.
The victim's father told Prothom Alo that Koira police station assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Masudur Rahman asked him to negotiate the matter while sitting at the police station on Saturday evening. He didn't get enough time to file a case as he had to rush to the hospital with his daughter (victim).
However, Maheshwaripur union chairman Shanewaz Shikari told Prothom Alo that "I didn’t talk to anyone to negotiate the issue. Nobody can show any evidence over the claim. They are filing false allegations against me."
Koira police station inspector (investigation) Md Ibrahim Ali said police took the victim to the hospital after getting a call on 999. The victim's father was asked to file a complaint in the police station, but he didn't.
There is no scope to negotiate any crime sitting at the police station. Legal actions will be taken if the complaint is received, Ibrahim added.
When asked, Masudur Rahman said, "Maheshwaripur union chairman wanted to negotiate the issue at the police station. We informed this to the victim's father."