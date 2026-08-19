Kolkata hotel fire: Kushtia journalist dies along with wife, child, father-in-law

First, they stayed in Kolkata for two days. Then they went to Bengaluru for his wife's and son's medical treatment. At eleven o'clock last Monday night, they arrived in Kolkata by plane and checked into a hotel there. This morning, Dilip Datta learned that they had all died in the fire.

Following the news of Debashish's death, friends, journalists and neighbours have been gathering at his home since this morning. Having lost her son, mother Swapna Datta is nearly frantic with grief.

With a voice choked with tears, she kept saying, "My Deba (Debashish) will be home shortly. Why is he taking so long? Last night he said he was packing his bags. He was supposed to start his journey home in the morning."