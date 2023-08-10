Communication with Cox’s Bazar resumes, remains halted with Bandarban

Movement of vehicles resumed on the Cox’s Bazar-Chattogram road on Wednesday night, but communication with Bandarban remained halted as parts of Keranihat-Bandarban road remained under water till Thursday.
Flash floods induced by heavy rains inundated parts of these two roads on Monday afternoon and early Thursday, snapping the communication with Chattogram in Cox’s Bazar and Bandarban.
Movement of large vehicles, especially trucks, was thin in Cox’s Bazar since Wednesday afternoon as road remained submerged in Chandanaish and Keranihat areas. Besides, a truck and a bus had overturned in Chadanaish’s Kosahipara area, disrupting vehicle movement. Those vehicles were removed at night.
Dohajari highway police inspector Khan Md Irfan said vehicle movement has been normal since Wednesday night. Water receded and those two vehicles have been recovered, he added.
Tanmay Ahmed, counter manager of Purabi Paribahan, told Prthom Alo on Thursday morning that vehicle movement has not begun as water is yet to recede.