Lightning strikes kill 5 in Magura, Rajbari

Five farmers were killed and another was injured by lightning strikes in Magura and Rajbari districts on Wednesday, reports UNB.

In Magura, three farmers were killed and another was injured as a thunderbolt struck them at Charchaugachi field in Sreepur upazila of the district.

The deceased were identified as Nizam Sheikh, 60, Mohammad Ali Biswas, 50 and Shahadat Ali, 60, while the injured was Nazrul.