Bodies of 2 Bangladeshis killed in Israeli drone strike in Lebanon reach Satkhira
The bodies of two Bangladeshi expatriates killed in an Israeli drone strike in Lebanon arrived at their homes in Satkhira on Sunday morning.
The bodies of Shafiqul Islam, 43, of Purbapara village in Sadar upazila and Nahidul Islam, 22, of Kadakathi village in Ashashuni upazila, reached their respective villages at around 10:00 am.
The arrival of the coffins plunged the entire area into deep mourning, as relatives, neighbours and well-wishers gathered to pay their final respects.
The two men were killed on 11 May during an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon. They had both migrated to Lebanon only a few months ago in search of better livelihoods to support their families.
A Qatar Airways flight carrying the bodies landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport early Sunday. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam received the bodies at the airport and handed them over to the grieving families.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Bangladesh Embassy in Beirut coordinated with Lebanese authorities to obtain the necessary police reports, repatriation permits and other required documentation to facilitate the return of the bodies.
The government is closely monitoring the safety of Bangladeshi nationals in Lebanon through its embassy in Beirut to provide necessary support to ensure their safety and welfare.
Khaledur Rahman, assistant director of the Khulna Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment office, visited the bereaved families on Sunday.
He confirmed that the families of the deceased received cheques worth Tk 35,000 and Tk 50,000 as emergency support at the airport. Furthermore, the ministry will provide Tk 1 million in financial assistance, while the state-run Jiban Bima Corporation will extend an additional Tk 300,000 to each family.