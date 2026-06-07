Bodies of 2 Bangladeshis killed in Israeli drone strike in Lebanon reach Satkhira

The bodies of two Bangladeshi expatriates killed in an Israeli drone strike in Lebanon arrived at their homes in Satkhira on Sunday morning.

The bodies of Shafiqul Islam, 43, of Purbapara village in Sadar upazila and Nahidul Islam, 22, of Kadakathi village in Ashashuni upazila, reached their respective villages at around 10:00 am.

The arrival of the coffins plunged the entire area into deep mourning, as relatives, neighbours and well-wishers gathered to pay their final respects.