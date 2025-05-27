‘Revolutionary student-people’ rally before secretariat, demands removal of anti-reform bureaucrats

The ‘July Revolutionary Student-People’ held a mass rally in front of the secretariat on Tuesday, demanding the removal of bureaucrats opposing the interim government's reform initiatives and the trial of individuals they described as fascist accomplices.

The rally began shortly after 12:30 pm in front of the Osmani Memorial Auditorium on the opposite of the secretariat’s main entrance.

Participants chanted various slogans against the evil activities by the bureaucrats and allies of the ousted fascist regime.