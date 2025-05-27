‘Revolutionary student-people’ rally before secretariat, demands removal of anti-reform bureaucrats
The ‘July Revolutionary Student-People’ held a mass rally in front of the secretariat on Tuesday, demanding the removal of bureaucrats opposing the interim government's reform initiatives and the trial of individuals they described as fascist accomplices.
The rally began shortly after 12:30 pm in front of the Osmani Memorial Auditorium on the opposite of the secretariat’s main entrance.
Participants chanted various slogans against the evil activities by the bureaucrats and allies of the ousted fascist regime.
The demonstrators called for the removal of secretaries and other bureaucrats who, they alleged, are opposing reform efforts and maintaining ties with the fascist party.
The rally was led by Arif Sohel, central member secretary of the anti-discrimination student movement.|
Addressing the rally, Arif Sohel said, “We demand the removal of secretaries and bureaucrats inside the secretariat who are obstructing reform and trying to put the government in danger. Also, the government must take action against officials and employees at the secretariat who have been engaged in the movement over service rules.”
He added, “Bureaucrats allied with the fascism must be removed, and held on trial.”
Meanwhile, employees inside the secretariat continued their protest for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, demanding the withdrawal of the Govt Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025. Law enforcement agencies took high security measures outside the secretariat.
Around 12:00 pm, a five-member delegation from movement – including ‘Julai Mancha’ convener Arif Talukder and spokesperson Shakib Hossain – entered the Secretariat to hold discussions with the protesting government employees.