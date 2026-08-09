Opposition using the language of Hasina: Mirza Fakhrul

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the opposition is now using the same language that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina once used.

“We have an opposition party. Unfortunately, this opposition has once again started playing the same role as before. Hasina used to say, ‘We won’t allow this, we won’t let that happen’—they are speaking in the same language,” Mirza Fakhrul said.

He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at an event at the Rangpur District Shilpakala Academy at around 1:30 pm on Sunday.