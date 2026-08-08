46 maunds of hilsa caught in a single net, sold for nearly Tk 5m

A fishing trawler has caught 46 maunds of hilsa in a single net in the Bay of Bengal near Kuakata in Patuakhali.

The fish were sold at Mahipur Fishery Port on Friday for approximately Tk 4.85 million (Tk 48.5 lakh).

The unusually large catch has brought renewed excitement among fishermen in the coastal area after a prolonged period of poor catches.

Alamgir Majhi, the owner of the fishing trawler FB Junaid, was on board when the fish were caught. He said the trawler caught 46 maunds of hilsa on Thursday near the last buoy of Payra Sea Port.

The trawler, loaded with hilsa, reached Mahipur Fishery Port at noon on Friday. The fish were then sold through an auction at a wholesale fish outlet called Manowara Fish.

“It has been nearly five years since I got such a large consignment of hilsa at once. This is great news. Catching 2,200 hilsa in a single net is no small thing. We have suffered losses for a long time, and with such a big catch, we hope to recover some of those losses, ” said Alamgir Hossain, owner of FB Junaid.

Sagir Akon, manager of Manowara Fish, said 24 maunds of the catch consisted of hilsa weighing 1kg or more. They bought those fish at Tk 115,000 per maund, equivalent to Tk 2,875 per kg. The 24 maunds therefore cost Tk 2.76 million.