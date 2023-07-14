Local News

Four drown in Kurigram, Rajshahi

Prothom Alo English Desk
Four people, including three minors, have drowned in two separate incidents in Kurigram and Rajshahi, reports UNB.  

In Bhurungamari upazila of Kurigram, two-year-old Jabir and his cousin Adib, also aged two, drowned while playing near a pond at Khamar Beldoho village on Friday.

They were sons of Abdul Hamid and Anowar Hossain of the village. 

Ruhul Amin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bhurungamari police station, said an unnatural death case will be filed over the incident. 

Meanwhile, another drowning incident claimed the lives of eight-year-old Megha Khatun and her 24-year-old aunt, Hira Khatun in Rajshahi's Durgapur upazila. Both victims were speech-impaired. 

Nazmul Haque, the OC of Durgapur police station, said the incident occurred around 8:30 am on Friday when Megha accidentally fell into a nearby pond while washing her hands.

Noticing it, Hira rushed to her aid but met the same fate and drowned. The police went there by 10:30 am and recovered the bodies from the pond.  

The bodies were returned to their families after autopsy, the OC said, adding an unnatural death case has been filed over the incident. 

