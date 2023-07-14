Four drown in Kurigram, Rajshahi

Four people, including three minors, have drowned in two separate incidents in Kurigram and Rajshahi, reports UNB.
In Bhurungamari upazila of Kurigram, two-year-old Jabir and his cousin Adib, also aged two, drowned while playing near a pond at Khamar Beldoho village on Friday.
They were sons of Abdul Hamid and Anowar Hossain of the village.
Ruhul Amin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bhurungamari police station, said an unnatural death case will be filed over the incident.
Meanwhile, another drowning incident claimed the lives of eight-year-old Megha Khatun and her 24-year-old aunt, Hira Khatun in Rajshahi's Durgapur upazila. Both victims were speech-impaired.
Nazmul Haque, the OC of Durgapur police station, said the incident occurred around 8:30 am on Friday when Megha accidentally fell into a nearby pond while washing her hands.
Noticing it, Hira rushed to her aid but met the same fate and drowned. The police went there by 10:30 am and recovered the bodies from the pond.
The bodies were returned to their families after autopsy, the OC said, adding an unnatural death case has been filed over the incident.