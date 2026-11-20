2 threw firecrackers at police station for Tk 1,000 upon BCL leader’s order: Police
Police have arrested two young men for allegedly setting off firecrackers targeting Raipur police station in Lakshmipur district. They have been sent to court.
Police claim the two threw firecrackers at the station in exchange for Tk 1,000, provided by a leader of banned Bangladesh Chhatra League. They were instructed to carry out the act.
The two were sent to court on Thursday afternoon after a case was filed in connection with the incident. The firecrackers were set off around 12:30 am on Thursday, police said.
The arrested men are Md Zahid Hossain, 22, son of a certain Amjad Hossain and a resident of Ward No. 3 of Raipur Municipality and Labib Ahmed, 23, son of the a certain late Shafiullah and a resident of Ward No. 7 of Charpata Union.
Police said local Chhatra League leader Md Shakil, who is currently in Saudi Arabia, paid the two Tk 1,000 to spread panic. They used the money to buy firecrackers and detonated them targeting the police station. They were apprehended by Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal activists nearby while attempting to flee.
Md Nizam Uddin Bhuiyan, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raipur police station said Labib and Zahid set off the firecrackers in exchange for Tk 1,000. They were instructed by Md Shakil, a Raipur municipal Chhatra League leader currently living in Saudi Arabia.
They threw two firecrackers from a room used for bicycle parking at the Government Merchants Academy, behind the police station. Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal activists who were at the academy's ground caught them and handed them over to police.
The court sent the two to jail on Thursday.