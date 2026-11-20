Police have arrested two young men for allegedly setting off firecrackers targeting Raipur police station in Lakshmipur district. They have been sent to court.

Police claim the two threw firecrackers at the station in exchange for Tk 1,000, provided by a leader of banned Bangladesh Chhatra League. They were instructed to carry out the act.

The two were sent to court on Thursday afternoon after a case was filed in connection with the incident. The firecrackers were set off around 12:30 am on Thursday, police said.