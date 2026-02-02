RUCSU GS Ammar suddenly announces names of ‘fascist teachers’ at referendum meeting
At a referendum-related exchange meeting at Rajshahi University, RUCSU (Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union) general secretary (GS) Salahuddin Ammar suddenly became agitated and announced the names of several ‘fascist teachers’.
He also expressed anger over what he described as ‘pro-Awami League teachers’ delivering speeches and being present at the event.
The incident occurred at the Senate Building of the university during a referendum-related exchange meeting, jointly organised by Rajshahi University and the University Grants Commission (UGC), around 12:30 pm on Monday.
The chief guest at the program was professor Ali Riaz, special assistant to the chief adviser of the interim government.
According to university and witness sources, an exchange meeting on the referendum was organised at the Senate Building on Monday with teachers and students from 13 public and private universities, including Rajshahi University, Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), and Varendra University.
At the meeting, Md Khademul Islam Mollah, a teacher of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Rajshahi University and vice-chancellor of Varendra University, delivered a speech.
Immediately after his speech, RUCSU GS Salahuddin Ammar arrived at the venue. Holding some papers in his hands, he came to the front of the stage and requested one minute from the moderator, RU registrar Iftikharul Alam, to speak. However, the moderator rejected his request.
Ammar then appealed to the programme president, RU vice-chancellor Saleh Hasan Naqib. Later, the VC allowed him to speak.
In his speech, Ammar said, “There are people sitting here who were silent in July. There are people sitting here who created various narratives against us. Among them are the vice-chancellors of Pundra and Varendra universities.”
He then attempted to read out the names of several teachers from the papers in his hand whom he claimed opposed the July mass uprising. At that moment, the moderator stopped him from the stage. However, Ammar did not stop and continued announcing the names of several teachers, including former Rajshahi University VC Golam Sabbir Sattar.
At one point, the moderator stood up from his chair and requested Ammar to stop, saying, “Ammar, the decorum of the programme is being disrupted.”
In response, Ammar said, “The decorum of the programme was already destroyed when fascists were seated in the front and discussions on the referendum were held. There are 161 teachers’ names here. I must be allowed to say this. Otherwise, I will leave with all the July injured and families of martyrs.”
Later, RU vice-chancellor Saleh Hasan Naqib left his chair, stopped Ammar, and asked him to submit his documents after the programme. On the vice-chancellor’s assurance, Ammar announced that he would reveal the names through a press conference after the programme and then left the venue.
Ammar’s programme demanding punishment of 161 teachers
After the exchange meeting ended, Salahuddin Ammar returned to the venue again. He held a press conference on the same stage, where he released a list of 161 teachers.
Ammar alleged that the teachers named in the list were involved in financing the July movement, creating narratives, taking positions against students, and abetting police attacks on students, among other accusations.
He also announced a programme to stage a sit-in outside the Academic Council meeting on 5 February, demanding action against those teachers.
Among the teachers named in Ammar’s list are former vice-chancellor Golam Sabbir Sattar; pro-vice-chancellors Sultan-ul Islam and Humayun Kabir; treasurer Obaidur Rahman Pramanik; proctor Asabul Haque; student adviser Jahangir Alam; former director of the ICT center Khademul Islam Mollah; current teachers’ association president Habibur Rahman; and general secretary Omar Faruk Sarkar, among others.
After announcing the programme, Salahuddin Ammar said, “There is an Academic Council meeting at the university on 5 February. If no decision is taken at that meeting regarding the trial of these 161 teachers, we will not allow the meeting to conclude. I will call on all students to stand in solidarity with me. Even if students do not come, I will stand alone and continue the sit-in.”