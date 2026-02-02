RUCSU GS Ammar suddenly announces names of ‘fascist teachers’ at referendum meeting

At a referendum-related exchange meeting at Rajshahi University, RUCSU (Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union) general secretary (GS) Salahuddin Ammar suddenly became agitated and announced the names of several ‘fascist teachers’.

He also expressed anger over what he described as ‘pro-Awami League teachers’ delivering speeches and being present at the event.

The incident occurred at the Senate Building of the university during a referendum-related exchange meeting, jointly organised by Rajshahi University and the University Grants Commission (UGC), around 12:30 pm on Monday.

The chief guest at the program was professor Ali Riaz, special assistant to the chief adviser of the interim government.