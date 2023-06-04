Inmate dies of 'police torture' in Kurigram jail

A 35-year-old died in Kurigram district prison, days after being arrested on charges of drug peddling -- though no drugs were recovered from him when caught.

The accused, Ekramul Hossain alias Ershad, breathed his last on Saturday evening at Kurigram general hospital -- a place where he was taken from jail hospital as his condition deteriorated.

His family blamed the death on torture in custody as they failed to pay police Tk 200,000 as allegedly demanded.

However, Bhurungamari police station -- who arrested him -- refuted the allegation and termed the man a drug peddler and drug addict with seven cases pending.