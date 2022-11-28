Girl 'commits suicide' in Mymensingh for not getting GPA-5 in SSC

Later in the afternoon, in the absence of family members, she took antiseptic liquid Savlon that was in the house and fell seriously ill.
She was first taken to the Upazila Health Complex and the doctor on duty sent him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for better treatment. She died in the evening while undergoing treatment there.
The body has been kept in the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue, said Faruque Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Gafargaon police station.
"No complaints yet received in this regard," added the OC.