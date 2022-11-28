Girl 'commits suicide' in Mymensingh for not getting GPA-5 in SSC

A girl reportedly committed suicide at Gafargain in Mymensingh for not getting GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam this year. Proma Dutta Nijhum, 16, was the daughter of Nirmal Chandra and a student of Khairullah Government Girls High School, reports UNB.

Police said Proma obtained a GPA of 4.67 from Science background in the SSC results released on Monday. Due to not getting the desired result, she was mentally broken.