Girl 'commits suicide' in Mymensingh for not getting GPA-5 in SSC

A girl reportedly committed suicide at Gafargain in Mymensingh for not getting GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam this year. Proma Dutta Nijhum, 16, was the daughter of Nirmal Chandra and a student of Khairullah Government Girls High School, reports UNB.

Police said Proma obtained a GPA of 4.67 from Science background in the SSC results released on Monday. Due to not getting the desired result, she was mentally broken.

Later in the afternoon, in the absence of family members, she took antiseptic liquid Savlon that was in the house and fell seriously ill.

She was first taken to the Upazila Health Complex and the doctor on duty sent him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for better treatment. She died in the evening while undergoing treatment there.

The body has been kept in the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue, said Faruque Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Gafargaon police station.

"No complaints yet received in this regard," added the OC.

