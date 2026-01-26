NCP has no future without aligning with Jamaat, says resigning leader
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has no future other than aligning itself with Jamaat-e-Islami, Mohammad Erfanul Haque, who recently resigned from the party in Bandarban said on Monday.
He also claimed that the NCP has drifted away from the spirit of the 5 August movement and is now in a weakened position nationwide.
He made the remarks at a press conference at the Bandarban Press Club at around 3:30 pm on Monday. The press conference was organised in protest against the party’s decision to nominate a candidate from outside the district for the Bandarban constituency. Several of his supporters were present here.
Erfanul Haque, who had been serving as the NCP’s district member secretary, resigned from the party on Sunday.
At the press conference, the former leader accused the party of betraying the people of Bandarban by fielding an “outsider” candidate, warning that the NCP would pay a political price for the decision in the election.
He said the party was making a mockery of the electoral process in Bandarban. “Never before has an outsider been nominated in Bandarban in any election. This time, the NCP has set that precedent,” he said.
According to Erfanul Haque, a public representative must come from the constituency they seek to represent.
“Someone from another area cannot understand the people’s joys, sorrows, pain and suffering,” he said, adding that the nomination had hurt the self-respect of the people of Bandarban. “The people will respond to this insult through the ballot.”
He also called on voters to support BNP candidate Saching Prue Jerry by casting their votes for the party’s electoral symbol, the sheaf of paddy.
Responding to questions from journalists, Erfanul Haque said the NCP leadership had moved away from the ideals of the August 2024 movement and had now become “a party run by a handful of individuals based in Banglamotor.”
He further alleged that the NCP was trying to preserve its political existence by aligning with Jamaat-e-Islami. “This attempt will fail,” he said, “but at present, they have no alternative.”
He said this was why he had resigned from all party positions. However, he clarified that he had not yet joined the BNP or any other political party.
Attempts to contact the NCP and the candidate representing the party and the 11-party alliance in the Bandarban constituency for comment were unsuccessful.
However, NCP Bandarban district convener Mangsa Prue Chowdhury defended the party’s decision, saying any Bangladeshi citizen is legally entitled to contest elections from any constituency.
“There is no legal obstacle,” he said, adding that party leaders were working in support of the nominated candidate in line with the party’s decision.