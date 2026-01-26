NCP has no future without aligning with Jamaat, says resigning leader

He made the remarks at a press conference at the Bandarban Press Club at around 3:30 pm on Monday. The press conference was organised in protest against the party’s decision to nominate a candidate from outside the district for the Bandarban constituency. Several of his supporters were present here.

Erfanul Haque, who had been serving as the NCP’s district member secretary, resigned from the party on Sunday.

At the press conference, the former leader accused the party of betraying the people of Bandarban by fielding an “outsider” candidate, warning that the NCP would pay a political price for the decision in the election.

He said the party was making a mockery of the electoral process in Bandarban. “Never before has an outsider been nominated in Bandarban in any election. This time, the NCP has set that precedent,” he said.