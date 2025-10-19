‘BNP activists’ cultivating land belonging to former MP in Jashore

In Bagharpara upazila of Jashore, land belonging to former Member of Parliament (MP) Ranjit Kumar Roy and his two sons has been occupied and brought under cultivation.

Aman paddy has been planted on most of the land, while vegetables are being grown on some plots. It is alleged that local BNP activists have taken over around 14 bighas of their land and are cultivating crops there.

Ranjit Kumar Roy was the MP for Jashore-4 constituency (comprising Abhaynagar, Bagharpara and Basundia Union of Sadar upazila). He was elected to parliament with nomination from Awami League in 2008, 2014 and 2018. In the last national election, he contested as an independent candidate after failing to secure Awami League’s nomination.

According to several sources, Ranjit Kumar Roy left the country following the fall of the Awami League government. His family members are also reportedly in hiding. Attempts were made to contact them over the phone but they could not be reached.