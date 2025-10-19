‘BNP activists’ cultivating land belonging to former MP in Jashore
Sources report that former MP Ranjit Kumar Roy fled the country following the fall of the Awami League government. His family members are also reportedly in hiding.
In Bagharpara upazila of Jashore, land belonging to former Member of Parliament (MP) Ranjit Kumar Roy and his two sons has been occupied and brought under cultivation.
Aman paddy has been planted on most of the land, while vegetables are being grown on some plots. It is alleged that local BNP activists have taken over around 14 bighas of their land and are cultivating crops there.
Ranjit Kumar Roy was the MP for Jashore-4 constituency (comprising Abhaynagar, Bagharpara and Basundia Union of Sadar upazila). He was elected to parliament with nomination from Awami League in 2008, 2014 and 2018. In the last national election, he contested as an independent candidate after failing to secure Awami League’s nomination.
According to several sources, Ranjit Kumar Roy left the country following the fall of the Awami League government. His family members are also reportedly in hiding. Attempts were made to contact them over the phone but they could not be reached.
Land left fallow after 5 August
Tariqul Islam, assistant land officer of Khajura Union in Bagharpara, told Prothom Alo that Ranjit Kumar Roy and his two sons, Rajib Kumar Roy and Sajib Kumar Roy, own 651.16 decimals of land across nine Khatiyan (Record of Rights) in Sekendarpur and Chapatala mouzas of Bandabila Union. Most of the plots are classified as paddy land.
Nasaruddin Al Azad, assistant land officer of Basuari Union, said that Ranjit Kumar Roy also owns 38 decimals of paddy land in Ayapur mouza in the union.
Several local residents said they used to cultivate this land as sharecroppers taking it on lease from Ranjit Kumar Roy. The land had remained fallow since 5 August. Later, a local BNP leader and some activists allegedly forbade the sharecroppers from farming there.
When the Aman paddy season began, local BNP activists planted paddy seedlings on the plots. Vegetables have also been grown on parts of two plots, the sharecroppers added.
Paddy in some plots, okra in others
In the northern section of the plot in Chapatala village, paddy seedlings have been planted on about nine bighas of land belonging to Ranjit Roy’s family.
Next to this paddy land lies a six-bigha mahogany grove. The stumps of 15 large mahogany trees that were cut down are still there. Locals said that Ashraful Islam from Chapatala village is cultivating the paddy there.
Sekendarpur is the neighbouring village. Beside the Sekendarpur Government Primary School, there are three plots, totalling about three bighas of land, belonging to Ranjit Kumar Roy. Two of these plots are separated by land owned by his brother.
Most of these plots have been planted with Aman paddy, while about one bigha of land on the eastern side has been sown with okra, which has started to bear fruit already. In Chhuchhromari Beel, south of Sekendarpur village, paddy seedlings have been planted on 37 decimals of land. Planted around three months ago, the rice plants are now in the flowering stage.
Local residents said that Kamal Hossain and Md Alauddin (known as Ala) from Sekendarpur village, and Ashraful Islam from Chapatala, are cultivating paddy in Chapatala’s fields. In the northern parts of the field in Sekendarpur, Ashraful Islam is cultivating paddy.
Meanwhile, Anisur Rahman from the same village is growing okra in the other part of that field. BNP activist Abdur Rahim from Sekendarpur is cultivating paddy both in Chhuchhromari Beel and the northern part of the field in Sekendarpur.
Identifying himself as a BNP activist, Ashraful Islam said, “I am cultivating paddy in a field in the northern part of Sekendarpur, and Anisur is growing okra on one bigha of land in the same field. But I am not cultivating paddy in the field at Chapatala village.”
Visiting the field in Ayapur village, it was found that 38 decimals of land that were previously used for bitter gourd cultivation on raised trellises are now being used for growing bottle gourd on the same trellises.
The rest of the plot is now under paddy cultivation, and the plants are flowering now. Local residents said that Akkas Biswas, former general secretary of the BNP unit in ward no. 1 of Basuari Union, is cultivating the land.
Akkas Biswas said, “I am currently looking after that land as I planted Aman paddy on 33 decimals and earlier grew bitter gourd on five decimals of land. After harvesting the bitter gourd, I have now planted bottle gourd there.” He claimed he would return the land if Ranjit Kumar Roy or his family came back.
Abdur Rahim of Sekendarpur claimed he had been cultivating 15 kathas of land in Chhuchhromari Beel and another 15 kathas in the filed to the north of Sekendarpur that belongs to Ranjit Kumar Roy for the past 40 years. “The land was left fallow for one season, but I have planted Aman paddy again this year,” he said.
However, sharecropper Kawsar Ali from Sekendarpur accused Abdur Rahim of forcibly cultivating the land. “My father and our family have been cultivating that land for 50 years. But since last year, we have not been allowed to plant Boro or Aman paddy there. This year my uncle Abdur Rahim forcibly planted Aman paddy on that land,” he complained.
Hashem Ali, president of BNP unit in ward no. 6 of Bandabila Union, confirmed that Kamal Hossain, Alauddin, Abdur Rahim, Anisur Rahman and Ashraful Islam are BNP activists.
He said, “I told them not to cultivate someone else’s land. Let Ranjit Roy’s land remain as it is. He can decide who will farm it. But I am not sure if Rahim is cultivating the land. However, Kamal, Alauddin, Anisur and Ashraful are indeed farming there.”