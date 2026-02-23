Improved Cooking Stove distribution programme launched in Bagerhat

The formal inauguration of the Improved Cooking Stove (Improved Cooking Stove—ICS) Distribution Programme, organized by WildTeam, was held today at the WildTeam Conservation Biology Centre WildTeam Conservation Biology Centre in the Joymoni area of Mongla in Bagerhat, said a press release.

The key objective of this initiative is to reduce the use of fuelwood among forest-edge communities and decrease dependency on the Sundarbans.

The Chief Guest of the programme was Mr Md. Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Sundarban East Division, Bagerhat. In his speech, he said, “Where do you bring firewood from?” Many replied—we cut it from the forest, and we also collect wood that floats in.