Sheikh Hasina must be brought back thru legal process: Shafiqul Alam
Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Saturday said ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina must be returned to the country through legal process and brought her to justice.
"The way Sheikh Hasina brought back her father's murderers, we will bring back the murderers of the movement and try them in court," he said.
Shafiqul made the remarks while speaking as the main discussant at a seminar titled 'July Revolution Aspirations and the Media' here.
The Islamic University (IU) authorities and the Islamic University Journalists Association (IUJA) jointly organised this seminar at Bir Shrestha Hamidur Rahman Auditorium on the campus here.
Alam said the interim government is working on state reforms to build Bangladesh as per the aspirations of the July Revolution and implementing the aspirations of the people.
He also said half of the IU students are female ones, which is a very good image.
"I saw in the documentary that girls were leading the July movement. This university played an important role in the movement," the press secretary said.
Noting that this image should be conveyed to the world as the future of the students is related to the image, he said, "We have to work to preserve the history of the movement of this university."
He said the names of the halls that still remain in the name of the dictator need to be changed to the martyrs' names.
The press secretary said the aspirations of people are being fulfilled through reform commissions to build a new Bangladesh.
The reports of commissions are the outcomes of the July Uprising, he said, urging all students to read these reports and join debate on those on the campus.
Chaired by chairman of IU Communication and Multimedia Journalism Department Professor Dr Rashiduzzaman, the seminar was addressed, among others, by IU vice-chancellor Professor Dr. Nakib Muhammad Nasrullah, Pro vice-chancellor Professor Dr. Yeaqub Ali, treasurer Professor Dr Jahangir Alam and treasurer of Jashore University of Science and Technology Professor Dr Hossain Al Mamun.
SM Rashidul Islam, special correspondent of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), also spoke at the seminar as a discussant.