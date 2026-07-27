Salahuddin Ammar, other Chhatra Shibir leaders ‘beat’ 3 students repeatedly

Describing the incident, he said, "We were studying here. Then they (RUCSU and Chhatra Shibir leaders and activists) suddenly entered the reading room. They labelled whoever they found as Chhatra League members. They became aggressive toward students who were studying and assaulted them as well. Even if someone is affiliated with Chhatra League, nobody has the right to beat them. There are laws in this country to ensure justice."

Anas, who was assaulted over allegations of links to BCL, claimed that although he had photographs with friends who had previously been associated with Chhatra League, he himself had never been an activist of the organisation.

“We were called to the proctor's office today. There I was labelled as a Chhatra League member. Salahuddin Ammar came with his supporters and started beating me. Afterwards, we were allowed to leave the proctor's office, and we went to the library. Later, someone else may have had a scuffle with them in front of the RUCSU building. After that, Ammar came with his people, entered the library and assaulted me again. I suffered more than 200 blows," he said.

A video footage shows Salahuddin Ammar attempting to rush into the Rajshahi University Central Library carrying a shovel in his hand. Fellow students were seen trying to restrain him.

Another video shows Ammar repeatedly beating a person with a large stick inside the library's reading room.

Responding to allegations that he took part in the assault, Salahuddin Ammar said, "In accordance with the rules, we demanded through the proctor that Chhatra League activist Anas be handed over to the police. The proctor did hand him over to the police. But he was released in front of the administrative building. Afterwards, they went to the RUCSU building and launched a sudden attack on us."