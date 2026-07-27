Rajshahi University
Salahuddin Ammar, other Chhatra Shibir leaders ‘beat’ 3 students repeatedly
Leaders and activists of the Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (RUCSU) and the university unit of Islami Chhatra Shibir allegedly beat three students in multiple phases.
The first assault took place at the university proctor's office around noon on Monday. Several more such incidents of assault occurred later in the afternoon at the Central Library.
Injured Anas and Hasib are students of the Department of Islamic History and Culture, and Mahmudul Hasan, a student of the Department of Sanskrit. They reportedly received primary treatment at the university medical centre.
According to sources at the university proctor's office, certain Mohsin Alam of the Department of Sanskrit proposed a relationship to a female classmate from the same department. After she rejected, Mohsin allegedly began intimidating her. In addition, she received calls from different mobile phone numbers claiming that Mohsin had committed suicide because she had rejected him, and she was also threatened with being forced to leave the campus.
Following the incident, the female student filed a written complaint to the university proctor on Sunday night. After the complaint, Proctor Professor Mahbubur Rahman met with her and later held a meeting in his office that night.
Representing Mohsin Alam at the meeting were Anas and Hasib from the Department of Islamic History and Culture and Mahmudul Hasan from the Department of Sanskrit. At one stage, while denying the allegations, they engaged in a heated argument with the proctor.
According to several sources, the proctor convened another meeting on Monday noon regarding the previous day's incident. During the meeting, RUCSU General Secretary Salahuddin Ammar and other leaders alleged that Anas was an activist of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League.
They searched Anas's mobile phone and found photographs of him with several Chhatra League leaders. Citing those photographs, Salahuddin Ammar and RUCSU Assistant General Secretary SM Salman Sabbir assaulted him. The matter was then temporarily settled, and everyone was asked to leave the proctor's office.
Later, around 3:00 pm, Anas, Hasib, Mahmudul and several others allegedly attacked RUCSU General Secretary Salahuddin Ammar and RUCSU Information and Research Secretary BM Nazmus Sakib at the RUCSU building. Nazmus Sakib was injured in the attack.
Afterwards, Anas, Hasib and Mahmudul took position in front of the reading room of the Central Library. When RUCSU and Chhatra Shibir leaders and activists arrived there, an altercation broke out between the two sides, during which bricks and stones were thrown. At one stage, Anas, Hasib and Mahmudul took shelter inside the library's reading room.
According to witnesses, the proctor entered the reading room in an attempt to bring the situation under control. Shortly afterwards, leaders and activists of RUCSU and Islami Chhatra Shibir entered the reading room and severely beat Anas, Mahmudul and Hasib using pieces of wood, bamboo, iron rods, belts and sticks. Other students in the reading room who attempted to stop the attack were also assaulted.
Later, members of the proctorial body, police and students present at the scene brought the situation under control. Even while seriously injured Mahmudul Hasan was being taken to hospital, RUCSU and Chhatra Shibir leaders and activists allegedly kicked him and tried to drag him in front of the library.
They also chanted slogans including, "Naraye Takbir, Allahu Akbar" and "No place for Chhatra League on this campus," before staging a demonstration in front of the administrative building.
As of 6:30 pm, when this report was filed, representatives of RUCSU and Chhatra Shibir were holding a meeting with the university administration at the vice-chancellor's office, demanding the trial of members of the banned Chhatra League.
Proctor Mahbubur Rahman said that, in response to the demands of students, police had arrested two people—Anas and Hasan—over allegations of links to Chhatra League.
He further said the vice-chancellor would soon form an investigation committee to ensure a proper inquiry into the incident and punishment for those responsible.
According to him, Chhatra Shibir and other student groups had assured the administration of their full cooperation in maintaining peaceful coexistence and discipline on campus.
Helal Uddin, a student of the 2017–18 academic session of the Department of Physics, was studying in the Central Library reading room when the attack led by Salahuddin Ammar took place.
Describing the incident, he said, "We were studying here. Then they (RUCSU and Chhatra Shibir leaders and activists) suddenly entered the reading room. They labelled whoever they found as Chhatra League members. They became aggressive toward students who were studying and assaulted them as well. Even if someone is affiliated with Chhatra League, nobody has the right to beat them. There are laws in this country to ensure justice."
Anas, who was assaulted over allegations of links to BCL, claimed that although he had photographs with friends who had previously been associated with Chhatra League, he himself had never been an activist of the organisation.
“We were called to the proctor's office today. There I was labelled as a Chhatra League member. Salahuddin Ammar came with his supporters and started beating me. Afterwards, we were allowed to leave the proctor's office, and we went to the library. Later, someone else may have had a scuffle with them in front of the RUCSU building. After that, Ammar came with his people, entered the library and assaulted me again. I suffered more than 200 blows," he said.
A video footage shows Salahuddin Ammar attempting to rush into the Rajshahi University Central Library carrying a shovel in his hand. Fellow students were seen trying to restrain him.
Another video shows Ammar repeatedly beating a person with a large stick inside the library's reading room.
Responding to allegations that he took part in the assault, Salahuddin Ammar said, "In accordance with the rules, we demanded through the proctor that Chhatra League activist Anas be handed over to the police. The proctor did hand him over to the police. But he was released in front of the administrative building. Afterwards, they went to the RUCSU building and launched a sudden attack on us."
Ammar further said, "For the past two years, Chhatra League leaders and activists have been roaming around openly, yet the administration has taken no action. If representatives of RUCSU can be attacked, what guarantee is there that ordinary students will not be attacked? Who will take responsibility for that? That is why we came here."
Responding to allegations that Chhatra Shibir members had participated in the assault, Mehedi Hasan, general secretary of the Rajshahi University unit of Islami Chhatra Shibir, denied the organisation's involvement.
He said they went to the scene after hearing about the incident and found a tense situation there.
However, video footage shows Salman Sabbir, Mehedi Sajib and Imran Laskar—elected RUCSU leaders from the Chhatra Shibir-backed panel—as well as Shibir Campus Monitoring Coordinator Fazle Rabbi Mohammad Fahim Reza and several others taking part in the assault. When asked about their presence in the attack, the Chhatra Shibir general secretary declined to comment.
Sultan Ahmed Rahi, president of the Rajshahi University unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, alleged that a personal dispute had been given a political dimension and that violence had been carried out in a place like the university library.
He demanded action against those responsible.
Professor Abdul Alim, the university's Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration), said, "The incident that unfolded throughout the day is highly condemnable. They are now holding a meeting with the police, the administration and the proctorial body. An investigation committee will be formed promptly to investigate the incident. Those found responsible will be punished in accordance with the university's regulations."