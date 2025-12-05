‘Shoot them,’ attackers shouted
Were 2 customs officials attacked because of seizing poppy seeds, cosmetics consignments?
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) suspected that the attack on two officials of the Customs House, Chattogram may have occurred because they prevented the illegal release of imported goods.
Recently, customs seized two consignments worth around Tk 400 million. NBR officials believe an organised crime gang, angry over the seizure, may have carried out the attack. Police say they are investigating these possible motives.
Around 10:30 am on Thursday, two customs officials were attacked in the CDA residential area under Double Mooring police station in the port city. They are revenue officer Md Asaduzzaman Khan and assistant revenue officer Md. Badrul Arefin Bhuiyan.
The two officials were in a hired private car. Three individuals arrived on a motorcycle and stopped the car. They then struck the car’s window with a machete. While smashing the windows, the attackers shouted to each other, “Shoot them, shoot them.” However, the officers quickly drove away from the spot.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, revenue officer Md Asaduzzaman Khan said they narrowly escaped death. He suspected the attack may have taken place because they identified various irregularities and revenue fraud.
According to customs sources, in recent months the Customs House, Chattogram thwarted several attempts involving large sums of revenue fraud and imports of prohibited goods. The two officials were actively involved in these operations. Enraged by this, someone linked to the fraudulent network may have attacked them.
After the attack, the NBR also identified several possible reasons in a press release. It stated that recently prohibited poppy seeds and sodium cyclamate worth around Tk 100 million were seized. Earlier in May, a prohibited consignment of cigarettes worth around Tk 300 million e was seized. A large quantity of cosmetics falsely declared was also confiscated.
Following the cosmetics seizure, an individual phoned and threatened Md Asaduzzaman Khan by phone. The NBR said the attack may have occurred because of seizures linked to smuggling of prohibited goods, tax evasion, and cosmetics imported through false declarations.
Police are also considering the possibility that an angry network behind recent seizures of poppy seeds, sodium cyclamate, cosmetics, and cigarettes might be responsible.
They are reviewing CCTV footage, documents of the seized consignments, and the phone threats to identify those involved in the attack.
Discussion on poppy seeds, sodium cyclamate, cosmetics consignments
Two recent containers from Pakistan were declared as bird feed. However, customs officials found prohibited poppy seeds after opening the containers. The consignment was imported by M/S Adib Trading of Korbaniganj, Chattogram. The import documents declared 32 tonnes of bird feed. The shipment arrived at Chattogram Port on 9 October and was taken to the private depot Shaber Ahmed Timber Company Limited for release.
However, acting on tip-off, customs officials suspended the release and decided to examine it. On 22 October, the containers were opened. Samples were sent to three laboratories, confirming the presence of poppy seeds. Seven tonnes of bird feed and 25 tonnes of poppy seeds were found. To conceal the goods, bags of bird feed were placed at the container door, while poppy seeds were stored further inside when loaded in Pakistan.
Meanwhile, a consignment of 39 tonnes of sodium cyclamate was seized last October. The importer was SP Traders, located at 218 Mitford Road, Bangshal, Dhaka.
On 4 October, they imported 63 tonnes of goods in three containers from China, declared as poly aluminium chloride (PAC). For release, an agency named Sea Bird Corporation submitted the bill of entry on 7 October.
After the goods were loaded onto a truck for release, customs officials halted the process based on secret information. On 28 October, an on-site inspection was carried out in the presence of the C&F representative. Two types of goods were found, and samples were sent to the customs laboratory for chemical testing. The results showed 24 tonnes of poly aluminium chloride and 39 tonnes of sodium cyclamate.
Sodium cyclamate is an artificial sweetener, 30 to 50 times sweeter than regular sugar. Some unscrupulous businesses use this harmful substance in various sweets, bakery items, ice cream, beverages, juices, chocolate, condensed milk and baby food instead of regular sugar.
Md Tarek Mahmud, Deputy Commissioner of Customs House, Chattogram, told Prothom Alo, “Prohibited poppy seeds and sodium cyclamate have been seized. Also, a syndicate had formed around cosmetics imports. Goods were being imported under false declarations. This syndicate has been dismantled in the last two months. For this reason, threats have been coming from different phone numbers.”
He further said, “A few days ago, someone identifying himself as Sazzad called and threatened to kill us. But he didn’t say which Sazzad. We believe the attack may have occurred because of uncovering irregularities.”
Asaduzzaman Khan, one of the attacked officials, said, “On 5 October at around 4:30 p.m., someone called and threatened to kill me, and demanded that I release two cosmetics consignments. The next day I filed a GD at Bandar police station. We have received several threats like this at different times.”
What police say
Officials at Double Mooring police station said the recent customs seizures and the events during the attack are at the centre of the investigation. They are also examining whether the seizures and raids are linked to the attack.
Police sources said the seized consignments involved large financial interests. Therefore, a retaliatory attack cannot be ruled out. Double Mooring police station officer-in-charge (OC) Babul Azad said evidence has been collected. The attackers were on a motorcycle. Further details will emerge through investigation.