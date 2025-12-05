Were 2 customs officials attacked because of seizing poppy seeds, cosmetics consignments?

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) suspected that the attack on two officials of the Customs House, Chattogram may have occurred because they prevented the illegal release of imported goods.

Recently, customs seized two consignments worth around Tk 400 million. NBR officials believe an organised crime gang, angry over the seizure, may have carried out the attack. Police say they are investigating these possible motives.

Around 10:30 am on Thursday, two customs officials were attacked in the CDA residential area under Double Mooring police station in the port city. They are revenue officer Md Asaduzzaman Khan and assistant revenue officer Md. Badrul Arefin Bhuiyan.

The two officials were in a hired private car. Three individuals arrived on a motorcycle and stopped the car. They then struck the car’s window with a machete. While smashing the windows, the attackers shouted to each other, “Shoot them, shoot them.” However, the officers quickly drove away from the spot.