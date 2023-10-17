12 ARSA men including Nur Kamal took part in Mohibullah killing

Twelve members of Myanmar armed group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) led by its killing group commander Nur Kamal alias Samiuddin directly took part in the killing of Rohingya leader Mohibullah in Cox’s Bazar.
Led by Nur Kamal, they split into two groups and entered Mohibullah’s office, and shot him dead.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) legal and media wing director Khandaker Al Moin revealed this at a press conference at RAB-15 office on Monday afternoon following the arrest of Nur Kamal.
Earlier on Sunday night, RAB arrested Nur Kamal in possession of a foreign pistol, four LGs, two one-shooter guns, and several rounds of bullets during a raid at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar.
At the press conference, RAB official Khandaker Al Moin said Nur Kamal also led the killing missions of intelligence officials Rezwan Rushdi and six Rohingaya teachers. Besides, several Rohingya leaders have also been killed by the ARSA’s killing group, he added.
Rohingya leader Mohibullah was killed in the Lambashia refugee centre of Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar on 29 September 2021.