Operation Devil Hunt: 81 more detained in Gazipur
Another 81 people have been detained in the ongoing special drive, Operation Devil Hunt, in Gazipur.
Of them, 69 were detained from Gazipur town while 12 from other areas of the district, raising the total number of arrested and detained in the district to 246 in the last three days.
Gazipur Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner (special branch) Alamgir Hossain said 69 people were detained from the metropolitan area. Legal action against them is underway.
Gazipur police super Chowdhury Jaber Sadeq said the “Operation Devil Hunt” is continuing, with arrests being made everyday. Twelve more people have been detained.
Earlier on Friday, anti-discrimination students were beaten up at the house of former liberation war affairs ministry AKM Mozammel Haque in Gazipur town’s Dhirasram Dakkhinkhan area, injuring 15 students.
On the next day, Saturday, convener of Gazipur unit of anti-discrimination student movement Abdullah Mohit filed a lawsuit at Gazipur sadar police station naming 239 and another 200-300 unnamed persons.