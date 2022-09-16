Electricity bill of a Pabna residence over Tk 1m in August

The house usually remains vacant as the owner of it lives in Dhaka along with family. As they visit the residence two or three times a month, they used to pay less than Tk 1000 per month as electricity bill.

But the bill of the desolate home at Chatmohar sadar in Pabna went above Tk 1 million in August, dumbfounding the owner Shri Odhir Kumar Sarkar, and the locals.