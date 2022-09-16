Local News

Electricity bill of a Pabna residence over Tk 1m in August

The house usually remains vacant as the owner of it lives in Dhaka along with family. As they visit the residence two or three times a month, they used to pay less than Tk 1000 per month as electricity bill. 

But the bill of the desolate home at Chatmohar sadar in Pabna went above Tk 1 million in August, dumbfounding the owner Shri Odhir Kumar Sarkar, and the locals.

However, the officials of Palli Bidyut Samity-1 in Pabna claimed the bill was prepared by mistake. According to the bill, a total of 90,150 units of electricity were used in the residence in August that cost Tk 10, 82,061.   

Asma Khatun, bill officer of Palli Bidyut Samity-1, prepared the bill while it was signed by assistant general manager of the Samity.   

Arnab Kumar, son of the house's owner, said their family, comprising six members, lives in Dhaka. They visit Pabna for two to three days a month. The bill was less than Tk 1000 for the last several months. All of their family was dumbfounded to see the bill. Later, they informed the matter to the authorities concerned.      

When asked, the bill officer Asma Khatun said the bill was generated by mistake.

General manager (GM) Md Akmal Hossain said a show-cause notice was served to the officer responsible over the issue. Bidyut officials were sent to the residence to revise the bill. The actual bill of the meter is Tk 862.

