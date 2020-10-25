Rajshahi transport owners, workers call strike demanding closure of BRTC bus

The joint committee of transport owners and workers of Rajshahi division on Saturday announced an indefinite strike from 1 November, to press for an eight-point charter, reports UNB.

The joint committee came up with the announcement at 3:00pm after a meeting in the afternoon.

Their eight-point demand includes closure of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) buses, scrapping the leasing system of BRTC buses, preventing extortion on roads, restrictions on three-wheelers, human haulers on highways, and more.