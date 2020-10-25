Rajshahi transport owners, workers call strike demanding closure of BRTC bus

Prothom Alo English Desk
Buses queued up at the Sayedabad bus terminal, Dhaka
Buses queued up at the Sayedabad bus terminal, DhakaProthom Alo file photo

The joint committee of transport owners and workers of Rajshahi division on Saturday announced an indefinite strike from 1 November, to press for an eight-point charter, reports UNB.

The joint committee came up with the announcement at 3:00pm after a meeting in the afternoon.

Their eight-point demand includes closure of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) buses, scrapping the leasing system of BRTC buses, preventing extortion on roads, restrictions on three-wheelers, human haulers on highways, and more.

