Rape case filed against Rajshahi BCL leader

A college student filed a rape case against a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at Bagha police station in Rajshahi district on Thursday evening, reports UNB.

The accused is Ribon Ahmmed Bappi, 28, the president of Arani Municipal BCL unit of the upazila, and son of late Babul Hossain. BCL is the student wing of ruling Bangladesh Awami League.

According to the case statement, Bappi raped the girl at his friend’s house in July on a false promise of marriage.

But Bappi did not marry her even after three months, the victim said.