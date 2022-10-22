Local News

RU to take action over attack on students in RMCH

The Rajshahi University authorities have decided to lodge a complaint against those involved in assaulting the university’s students at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

The decision was taken on Friday afternoon in an emergency meeting of the university administration chaired by vice-chancellor professor Golam Sabbir Sattar, said the university public relations office administrator professor Pradip Kumar Panday during a press briefing in the evening.

Professor Panday said that the authorities will form a three-member investigation committee within a day to investigate the cause of RU student MGM Shahriar’s death and will ask them to submit the investigation report within 72 hours.

They will also form a nine-member investigation committee to monitor the progress in this care, he added.

Earlier, on Wednesday, MGM Shahriar, a final year student of Marketing department of Rajshahi University, fell from the corridor of Shaheed Habibur Rahman hall’s 3rd floor at around 8:00pm.

When he was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in a critically injured condition, the physician in charge declared him dead.

However, RU students complained of delays in getting treatment at the hospital. Later, hospital interns, ward boys and Ansar members attacked the university students, leaving several students injured.

