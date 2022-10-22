RU to take action over attack on students in RMCH

Professor Panday said that the authorities will form a three-member investigation committee within a day to investigate the cause of RU student MGM Shahriar’s death and will ask them to submit the investigation report within 72 hours.
They will also form a nine-member investigation committee to monitor the progress in this care, he added.
Earlier, on Wednesday, MGM Shahriar, a final year student of Marketing department of Rajshahi University, fell from the corridor of Shaheed Habibur Rahman hall’s 3rd floor at around 8:00pm.
When he was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in a critically injured condition, the physician in charge declared him dead.
However, RU students complained of delays in getting treatment at the hospital. Later, hospital interns, ward boys and Ansar members attacked the university students, leaving several students injured.