Mortars from Myanmar land in Bangladesh

Local administration and people said a clash has been going on between Myanmar army and Arakan Army for over two weeks across the Myanmar border’s Rakhaine state.
The both sides locked in fierce clashes from this morning. Helicopters and fighter jets of Myanmar army have been seen in the border in the afternoon. The mortar shells fall on Bangladesh’s territory later.
Naikhongchari’s upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Salma Ferdous told Prothom Alo that the mortar shells had not exploded.
The people from nearby areas have been evacuated, she said adding that the higher authorities have been informed of the development.
Sources said higher officials of BGB have reached the area.