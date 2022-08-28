Local News

Mortars from Myanmar land in Bangladesh

Staff Correspondent
Cox’s Bazar
default-image

Two mortar shells hurled from Myanmar landed in Bangladesh territory today.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members are trying to diffuse the unexploded shells.

The shells fell at Tumbru Bazar area in Naikhongchari’s Ghumdhum border area at around 3:00pm on Sunday.

Local administration and people said a clash has been going on between Myanmar army and Arakan Army for over two weeks across the Myanmar border’s Rakhaine state.

The both sides locked in fierce clashes from this morning. Helicopters and fighter jets of Myanmar army have been seen in the border in the afternoon. The mortar shells fall on Bangladesh’s territory later.

Naikhongchari’s upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Salma Ferdous told Prothom Alo that the mortar shells had not exploded.

The people from nearby areas have been evacuated, she said adding that the higher authorities have been informed of the development.

Sources said higher officials of BGB have reached the area.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment