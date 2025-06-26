Aedes larvae found in 76pc of Barguna rural homes

As many as 326 people were hospitalised with dengue across the country on Wednesday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Of them, 65 patients, around 20 per cent of the infected, were from Barguna. This southern district of the country has now become a major hotspot for dengue.

The high transmission rate in Barguna has been continuing for several weeks, raising concerns and prompting discussions.

In this context, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) conducted a survey on aedes mosquito larvae in Barguna earlier this month. The results of the survey were revealed at a press conference on Wednesday.

According to the survey findings, larvae of aedes mosquito, the carrier of the dengue fever virus, were found in 31 per cent of homes in Barguna pourashava and in 76 per cent of rural households.