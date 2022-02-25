Relentless Garai erosion leaves many people homeless in Jhenaidah

Like Malek, many people have lost their houses and land to the river.

Abdur Rahim, another resident of Krishnanagar village, has to shift his house in six places. Now he is living his life by working as a day labourer.

Once 40 families lived in Krishnagar village but now only five families are living there. The river erosion not only shattered their dreams but also made many people poor.

People living in the villages were leading a prosperous life as the Garai river was a blessing for them but as years passed on, the river became aggressive and a vast tract of lands was swallowed by it.

Many people have been displaced from their ancestral lands as the erosion takes a serious turn in the village, forcing people to take shelter in another place.

During a recent visit to the river bank villages, in Sarutia, Dhalharchandra and Hakimpur unions of Shailkupa upazila, this correspondent found that fear of being homeless by erosion has gripped villagers of three unions.