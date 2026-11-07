Ziaur Rahman’s photo missing from banner, Sheikh Mujib called ‘Father of the Nation’, sparking uproar
An uproar broke out at a discussion in Joypurhat marking National Revolution and Solidarity Day after the banner was found to be missing a photograph of martyred President Ziaur Rahman, and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was referred to as ‘Bangabandhu’ and the ‘Father of the Nation’.
State Minister for Public Administration and Food Abdul Bari expressed anger over the incident and ordered an investigation into it. Deputy Commissioner of Joypurhat Al-Mamun Mia has apologised in this regard.
The meeting, organised by the district administration, was scheduled to begin at 10:00 am today, Saturday, at the District Shilpakala Academy. However, the programme could not start at the scheduled time because the banner did not feature a photograph of Ziaur Rahman.
After Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists expressed their anger, a poster bearing his photograph was attached to the banner with adhesive tape, and then the meeting began.
During the meeting, Maruf Hasan, general secretary of the Joypurhat municipality unit of the Zia Parishad, spoke about the significance of National Revolution and Solidarity Day. In his speech, he repeatedly referred to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the ‘Father of the Nation’ and ‘Bangabandhu’. This triggered uproar at the venue.
Speaking to eyewitnesses and BNP leaders and activists, it was learnt that State Minister Abdul Bari arrived at the venue before the scheduled time. BNP leaders and activists informed him that the banner did not feature a photograph of Ziaur Rahman. The state minister therefore did not go up on to the stage.
Later, Deputy Commissioner Al-Mamun Mia and other officials went on to the stage and attached a poster bearing Ziaur Rahman’s photograph to the banner with adhesive tape. The state minister then took his place on the stage, and the discussion meeting began half an hour behind schedule.
During the meeting, Maruf Hasan, general secretary of the Joypurhat municipality unit of the Zia Parishad, spoke about the significance of National Revolution and Solidarity Day. In his speech, he repeatedly referred to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the ‘Father of the Nation’ and ‘Bangabandhu’. This triggered uproar at the venue.
At one point, district Chhatra Dal unit president AKM Golam Mahfuz became agitated and rushed towards the dais on the stage. Maruf Hasan was eventually removed from the dais, and the meeting resumed after that. State Minister Abdul Bari was present on the stage at the time.
Speaking in protest over the absence of Ziaur Rahman’s photograph from the banner, district BNP joint convener MA Wahab said fascism had been ousted, but its collaborators remained in the administration.
They want to discredit the government’s development activities, he said. They believe fascism has persisted in Joypurhat as well. He expressed hope that the district administration would be more careful when organising such events in future.
Masud Rana Pradhan, administrator of the district council and a joint convener of the district BNP, said they were observing National Revolution and Solidarity Day after 19 years. Yet the banner at an event organised centering martyred President Ziaur Rahman, did not even feature his photograph.
In his speech as chief guest, State Minister Abdul Bari expressed anger over various shortcomings in the event. He said that if the incident had been intentional, action would certainly be taken. He instructed the deputy commissioner and the district council administrator to look into the matter.
The incident has deeply hurt party leaders and activists, he said, describing it as extremely painful. He drew State Minister Abdul Bari’s attention to the matter.
In his speech as chief guest, State Minister Abdul Bari expressed anger over various shortcomings in the event. He said that if the incident had been intentional, action would certainly be taken. He instructed the deputy commissioner and the district council administrator to look into the matter.
Deputy Commissioner Al-Mamun Mia apologised for the incident at the meeting. When asked about the absence of the photograph from the banner, he told Prothom Alo that it had been made using an image taken from the internet.
Among others, Superintendent of Police Shahnaz Begum, Civil Surgeon Al-Mamun, district BNP convener Golzar Hossain and district Muktijoddha Dal leader Jaglul Alam spoke at the meeting.