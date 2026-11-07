Ziaur Rahman’s photo missing from banner, Sheikh Mujib called ‘Father of the Nation’, sparking uproar

An uproar broke out at a discussion in Joypurhat marking National Revolution and Solidarity Day after the banner was found to be missing a photograph of martyred President Ziaur Rahman, and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was referred to as ‘Bangabandhu’ and the ‘Father of the Nation’.

State Minister for Public Administration and Food Abdul Bari expressed anger over the incident and ordered an investigation into it. Deputy Commissioner of Joypurhat Al-Mamun Mia has apologised in this regard.

The meeting, organised by the district administration, was scheduled to begin at 10:00 am today, Saturday, at the District Shilpakala Academy. However, the programme could not start at the scheduled time because the banner did not feature a photograph of Ziaur Rahman.

After Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists expressed their anger, a poster bearing his photograph was attached to the banner with adhesive tape, and then the meeting began.