Chittagong Port must be operated efficiently by port authority itself

Addressing the rally, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) general secretary Ruhin Hossain said, “Do not delay for even a second. Announce that we will not lease the port. We will operate Chittagong Port under state ownership, efficiently and without corruption.” He added that the government had undertaken a number of unauthorised initiatives that were not part of any planned reforms.

“You can see the port building over there. Was the port in the list of reforms? No, it was not. So why suddenly talk of leasing the port? Is it a loss-making entity? No, it is profitable,” he added.

Local firms have been operating the terminal for 17 years. The current operator, Saif Powertec Limited, will see its contract expired on 6 July. The port authority had sought government approval to manage the terminal directly after the contract ends.

A process started during the tenure of the Awami League government to hand over the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) to Dubai-based DP World. The current interim government has advanced this process, and a formal agreement is expected to be signed in November.

Speakers questioned why the terminal, which is equipped with machinery purchased with port funds, is being handed over to foreign interests.

Regarding the corridor, Ruhin Hossain said, “The people of Chattogram are already suffering because of Myanmar and the Rohingya issue. The UN Secretary-General said that a multilateral solution is needed, but that did not happen. Instead, what are they now saying? That they will give Rakhine a corridor or a channel. We say there is a war going on there. Providing a corridor means dragging Bangladesh into an imperialist war. We will not allow this.”