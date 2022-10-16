Two more Rohingya leaders killed in ambush inside camps

Faruk Ahmed, assistant superintendent of the Armed Police Battalion (ApBN), said a group equipped with lethal weapons carried out the attack on the two at the camp at around 6:00pm, leaving them critically injured.
Yunus succumbed to his injuries on the spot while Anwar was referred to the Upazila Health Complex where he died at around 9:00pm, he added.
An adequate number of forces were deployed in and around the camp to fend off any further attack, he said, adding that they are using all equipment at their disposal to find out more about the case and to nab the real perpetrators in this connection.
Including the latest deaths, 13 people have been killed inside the camps during the last four months, of whom eight were serving in voluntary community leadership roles such as ‘majhi’ and head majhi.