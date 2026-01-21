NCP leader to returning officer
‘If Jatiya Party gets a symbol, no elections will be allowed in Rajshahi’
A leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP) has said that “if the Jatiya Party is given a symbol, there will be no election in Rajshahi— no elections will be allowed to take place.”
He made the remark at an event for allocating electoral symbols to candidates for the 13th parliamentary election in Rajshahi.
However, the returning officer Afia Akhtar allotted symbols to candidates of the Jatiya Party at the event.
From Wednesday morning, allocation of electoral symbols was underway in the presence of candidates at the conference room of the Rajshahi Deputy Commissioner’s office.
At noon, Nahidul Islam alias Saju—organisational secretary of the district committee of the National Citizen Party (NCP), whose activities are suspended, and former district convener of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement—went there and submitted a written complaint to the returning officer.
The complaint states: “We are observing with deep concern that in the upcoming election, various individuals and groups associated with the autocratic regime, including the Awami League’s ally the Jatiya Party, have submitted nomination papers and are being allocated symbols. These individuals and parties have, in the past, directly and indirectly played roles in destroying democracy, depriving people of their voting rights, violating human rights, and maintaining illegal power. To restore democracy and ensure a free, fair, and impartial election, it is essential to politically reject the autocracy and its collaborators. Allowing individuals involved in activities contrary to the Constitution, Election Commission regulations, and democratic values to participate in the election amounts to deceiving the people.”
The complaint demands the cancellation of nomination papers and symbol allocations of all individuals and parties associated with the then autocratic regime, including the Jatiya Party; verification of the candidacy of those involved in past illegal elections, vote rigging, and repression and taking legal action against them; and ensuring a neutral and courageous role by the Election Commission to keep the election free from influence and acceptable.
At the time, Rajshahi Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Afia Akhter said, “We will act in accordance with the law. After the publication of the final list of candidates, there is no scope now to refrain from allotting symbols to Jatiya Party candidates. If we go beyond the law, we cannot do anything.”
Then NCP leader Nahidul Islam said, “No symbol will be allocated in Rajshahi to the Jatiya Party or to any collaborator or ally of the Awami League. And if symbols are allocated, there will be no national election in Rajshahi. It will not be allowed to take place, Insha’Allah.” At that time, one or two people accompanying him were heard saying “Right.”
When contacted in this regard, Nahidul Islam told Prothom Alo that they have submitted written memorandums to the district administration and the Election Commission. On Thursday, they will seek a clear explanation from them. After that, they will announce protest programmes.