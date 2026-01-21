‘If Jatiya Party gets a symbol, no elections will be allowed in Rajshahi’

A leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP) has said that “if the Jatiya Party is given a symbol, there will be no election in Rajshahi— no elections will be allowed to take place.”

He made the remark at an event for allocating electoral symbols to candidates for the 13th parliamentary election in Rajshahi.

However, the returning officer Afia Akhtar allotted symbols to candidates of the Jatiya Party at the event.

From Wednesday morning, allocation of electoral symbols was underway in the presence of candidates at the conference room of the Rajshahi Deputy Commissioner’s office.