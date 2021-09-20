Local News

RMCH counts seven more fatalities in Covid-19 unit

Prothom Alo English Desk
Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) recorded seven more deaths at its Covid-19 unit in the last 24 hours till 6:00am Monday, raising the death toll to 127 so far this month.

However, the previous day’s death figure was four. Earlier, the number of casualties was 340 in August, 566 in July and 405 in June, health officials said.

RMCH director brigadier general Shamim Yazdani told newsmen that three of the deceased were the residents of Rajshahi, while two were from Naogaon and one each from Chapainawabganj and Natore districts. Among the seven new fatalities, three were male and four female.

“Of the fresh fatalities, two were tested positive for Covid-19 and five others had Covid-19 symptoms,” he said.

Eighteen more patients were admitted to the designated Covid-19 wards of the hospital in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of admitted patients to 124 against 240 designated beds for the positive cases.

Nineteen other patients returned home from the RMCH Covid-19 unit after being cured during the time.

Yazdani said seven people were diagnosed with Covid-19 after testing 242 samples in Rajshahi’s two laboratories on Sunday, showing 2.89 per cent positivity rate against 4.96 per cent on Saturday.

