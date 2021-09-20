RMCH counts seven more fatalities in Covid-19 unit

RMCH director brigadier general Shamim Yazdani told newsmen that three of the deceased were the residents of Rajshahi, while two were from Naogaon and one each from Chapainawabganj and Natore districts. Among the seven new fatalities, three were male and four female.
“Of the fresh fatalities, two were tested positive for Covid-19 and five others had Covid-19 symptoms,” he said.
Eighteen more patients were admitted to the designated Covid-19 wards of the hospital in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of admitted patients to 124 against 240 designated beds for the positive cases.
Nineteen other patients returned home from the RMCH Covid-19 unit after being cured during the time.
Yazdani said seven people were diagnosed with Covid-19 after testing 242 samples in Rajshahi’s two laboratories on Sunday, showing 2.89 per cent positivity rate against 4.96 per cent on Saturday.