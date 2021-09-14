RMCH counts six more deaths in its Covid-19 unit

RMCH director brigadier general Shamim Yazdani told newsmen that three of the deceased were the residents of Rajshahi, while one each from Chapainawabganj, Pabna and Kustia districts.
“Of the fresh fatalities, three tested positive for Covid-19 and three had covid-19 symptoms,” he said. Twenty-two more patients were admitted to the designated Covid-19 wards of the hospital in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of admitted patients to 133, including 43 positive cases.
Fifteen patients returned home from the RMCH Covid-19 unit after being cured during the time. Yazdani said the infection rate has decreased by 0.62 per cent in Rajshahi compared to the previous day.
A total of 10 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 after testing 187 samples in Rajshahi’s laboratory on Monday, showing 7.47 percent positivity rate against 8.09 percent on Sunday, while Friday’s positivity rate was the ever-lowest in the last six months.
Yazdani said the number of admitted patients has declined during the last couple of weeks. So, the number of designated wards and beds in the hospital was reduced, he added.