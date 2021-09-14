RMCH counts six more deaths in its Covid-19 unit

Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) counted six more fatalities at the Covid-19 unit in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 92 so far this month.

The previous day’s death figure was also six while on Wednesday; it was just two, which was the ever-lowest since the second coronavirus wave hit the region around six months back.

Earlier, the number of casualties was 340 in August, 566 in July and 405 in June, health officials said.