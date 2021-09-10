RMCH records eight more fatalities in Covid-19 unit

The number of casualties was 340 in August, 566 in July and 405 in June, health officials said.
RMCH director brigadier general Shamim Yazdani told newsmen that four of the deceased were the residents of Rajshahi, while two from Naogaon, one each from Pabna and Kustia districts.
“Of the fresh fatalities, one tested positive for Covid-19, five had its symptoms and two others had post-Covid-19 complexity,” he said.
Twenty-eight more patients were admitted to the designated Covid-19 wards of the hospital in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of admitted patients to 159, including 52 positive cases.
Thirteen patients returned home from the Covid-19 unit after being cured during the time.
Yazdani said the infection rate has increased by 0.16 per cent in Rajshahi compared to the previous day.
A total of 55 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 after testing 647 samples in Rajshahi’s two laboratories on Thursday, showing 10.83 per cent positivity rate against 10.67 per cent on Wednesday.
Yazdani said the number of admitted patients has declined during the last couple of weeks. So, the number of designated wards and beds in the hospital was reduced, he added.