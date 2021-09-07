RMCH records five more deaths in Covid-19 unit

RMCH director brigadier general Shamim Yazdani told newsmen that two of the deceased were the residents of Rajshahi, two from Chapainawabganj and one from Naogaon, he said.
“Of the fresh fatalities, one tested positive for Covid-19 and four others had its symptoms,” he said.
Twenty-two more patients were admitted to the designated Covid-19 wards of the hospital in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of admitted patients to 140, including 50 positive cases.
Sixteen patients returned home from the Covid-19 unit after being cured during the time.
Yazdani said the infection rate has decreased by 1.7 percent in Rajshahi compared to the previous day.
A total of 48 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 after testing 476 samples in Rajshahi’s two laboratories on Monday, showing 13.25 per cent positivity rate against 14.95 per cent on Sunday.
Yazdani said the number of admitted patients has declined during the last couple of weeks. So, the number of designated wards and beds in the hospital was reduced, he added.