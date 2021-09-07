Local News

RMCH records five more deaths in Covid-19 unit

Prothom Alo English Desk
RMCH corona unit reports 19 more deaths
RMCH corona unit reports 19 more deathsFile photo

Five more deaths were recorded at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till 6:00am Tuesday, raising the fatality to 52 in last seven days of this month.

The previous day’s fatality figure was ten. The number of casualties was 340 in August, 566 in July and 405 in June, health officials said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

RMCH director brigadier general Shamim Yazdani told newsmen that two of the deceased were the residents of Rajshahi, two from Chapainawabganj and one from Naogaon, he said.

“Of the fresh fatalities, one tested positive for Covid-19 and four others had its symptoms,” he said.

Advertisement

Twenty-two more patients were admitted to the designated Covid-19 wards of the hospital in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of admitted patients to 140, including 50 positive cases.

Sixteen patients returned home from the Covid-19 unit after being cured during the time.

Yazdani said the infection rate has decreased by 1.7 percent in Rajshahi compared to the previous day.

A total of 48 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 after testing 476 samples in Rajshahi’s two laboratories on Monday, showing 13.25 per cent positivity rate against 14.95 per cent on Sunday.

Yazdani said the number of admitted patients has declined during the last couple of weeks. So, the number of designated wards and beds in the hospital was reduced, he added.

Read more from Local News
Advertisement