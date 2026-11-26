Tamanna Taha, who has passed Higher Secondary from Gopalganj Government College, is now preparing for university admission.

She is applying for admission to Rajshahi University but cannot pay the prescribed fee from her mobile phone.

She went to several shops and finally arrived at a shop named Hafiz Telecom in the Gopalganj Launch Ghat area on Thursday afternoon.

In a conversation with Tamanna Taha, she said that Friday is the last day to apply for admission to Rajshahi University, so she wanted to complete the application and payment process by Thursday.

She has the fee payment money in her Rocket account, but she is worried about completing the application process because she cannot transact with the account.

Many customers in Gopalganj have suddenly become unable to use Mobile Financial Services (MFS).

Since yesterday, Wednesday afternoon, many customers' personal MFS accounts have started being closed. Initially, customers didn't realise the issue. Some faced problems while trying to withdraw or send money or make other transactions. Later, they found out about the account closures through the helplines of the respective institutions or inquiries from acquaintances.