Many customers in Gopalganj unable to make mobile financial transactions
Tamanna Taha, who has passed Higher Secondary from Gopalganj Government College, is now preparing for university admission.
She is applying for admission to Rajshahi University but cannot pay the prescribed fee from her mobile phone.
She went to several shops and finally arrived at a shop named Hafiz Telecom in the Gopalganj Launch Ghat area on Thursday afternoon.
In a conversation with Tamanna Taha, she said that Friday is the last day to apply for admission to Rajshahi University, so she wanted to complete the application and payment process by Thursday.
She has the fee payment money in her Rocket account, but she is worried about completing the application process because she cannot transact with the account.
Many customers in Gopalganj have suddenly become unable to use Mobile Financial Services (MFS).
Since yesterday, Wednesday afternoon, many customers' personal MFS accounts have started being closed. Initially, customers didn't realise the issue. Some faced problems while trying to withdraw or send money or make other transactions. Later, they found out about the account closures through the helplines of the respective institutions or inquiries from acquaintances.
Even today, Thursday, with the accounts closed, customers of several mobile financial service providers, including bKash, Nagad, and Rocket, couldn't withdraw, send money, or make emergency transactions. Due to unaware of the reason for the account closures or how long the situation will last, anxiety and uncertainty have gripped customers.
However, many customers can transact, and MFS agents can also transact.
Since Thursday morning, SMS messages related to the matter have been sent to the registered mobile phone numbers of account-closed customers.
A message from one institution stated, "Sir/Madam, your bKash account has been temporarily closed according to the MFS regulations. We apologise for not being able to take any action regarding this at the moment."
After receiving such messages, customer anxiety has increased. Since there is no clear explanation for why the account was closed or how long it will remain closed, customers are in uncertainty.
College student Dhiman Biswas from Singa village in Gopalganj Sadar Upazila lives with his mother in a rented house in Bottola area in the city.
On Thursday afternoon at 5:30pm, he came to Hafiz Telecom's bKash agent's shop in Gopalganj Launch Ghat area to withdraw money.
However, he found out that his bKash account is temporarily closed when he tried to withdraw money. Dhiman Biswas said that his elder sister Sathia Biswas sent Tk 2,000 via bKash on Wednesday night. He came to the shop to withdraw that money to go shopping, but he returned home without shopping due to the account closure.
Mohammad Hafiz Khan Molla, the proprietor of Hafiz Telecom, said that since Thursday morning, three to four hundred customers have come to his store with issues of bKash, Nagad, and Rocket account closures. Many of them are leaving in despair. Worried about account closures, many customers are withdrawing the money from their accounts.
From 5:30pm to 6:30pm in the evening on Thursday, customers were seen waiting for money withdrawal and transactions at at least 15 bKash, Nagad, and Rocket agents' shops in the city. Some are unable to withdraw money due to account closure. Meanwhile, even though some accounts remain active, customers are withdrawing all their money out of fear.
Mehedi Hasan, a resident from the Miyapara area, came to withdraw money from a bKash agent shop named Rita Telecom. His bKash account is still active. However, hearing about many accounts being closed has made him worry about his account too. Fearing that he might not be able to withdraw money in an emergency, he withdrew the remaining Tk 13,000 from his account.
Mehedi Hasan said that suddenly the news of many bKash accounts being closed has spread. Although his account is still active, there is a concern about when it might be closed. It would be problematic not being able to withdraw money for urgent needs. That’s why he has withdrawn all the money from his account beforehand.
Latifa Begum, a resident of Nichupara in Gopalganj, has a son who studies at a public university in Dhaka. When she attempted to send money for her son’s studies from her bKash account, she discovered the account was closed. Not being able to send the money, she looked for alternative methods and came to a bKash agent's shop in the Big Bazar area of Gopalganj. Even there, she couldn’t send money from the account.
Latifa Begum said, “I needed to send urgent expenses for my son in Dhaka. But I couldn’t send the money because the bKash account was closed. Later, one of my son’s classmates sent Tk 3,500 to his bKash account, which managed to meet the immediate need.”
Kazi Akash, a resident of Gopalganj who works at a private company in Dhaka, suddenly found his bKash account closed on Wednesday afternoon. He called bKash’s helpline number to inquire about the reason. He was informed there that his number was closed for investigation purposes.
Kazi Akash said, “I haven’t received money illegally from anywhere, nor have I sent money to anyone suspiciously. So why was my account closed? No detailed information was provided about this from the helpline.”
No statement from responsible officials of mobile financial service providers bKash, Nagad, and Rocket was available.
When asked, Bangladesh Bank's spokesperson and executive director Arif Hossain Khan told Prothom Alo that, according to the law, accounts of any suspicious transactors can be closed by mobile financial service (MFS) institutions.
As per that, due to more suspicious transactions than usual being detected in some accounts in the Gopalganj area recently, those accounts have been closed. This is a normal procedure for MFS institutions.