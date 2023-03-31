BSRF concerned over DSA case against Jugantor journalist

Demanding immediate withdrawal of the case, the forum said the way former leader of Chattogram city unit Jubo League, Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babar, filed the case against Lavlu, a special correspondent of ‘Dainik Jugantor’, is an attack on journalism.

Jubo League is the youth wing of ruling Awami League.

The case was filed at the court of Chattogram Divisional Cyber Tribunal judge Mohammad Zahirul Kabir on Wednesday.

Taking the case into cognisance, the court ordered the Counter Terrorism Unit to investigate into it.